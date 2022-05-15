EMC Capital Management Increases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for 1.5% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EMC Capital Management owned 0.22% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $104.32. 67,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.23. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

