EMC Capital Management Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

