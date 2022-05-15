EMC Capital Management Boosts Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up approximately 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of Upland Software worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Upland Software by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,579 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 385,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $42.52.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

