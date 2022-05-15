Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.90

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $23.09. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 2,881 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.