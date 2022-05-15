Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.90

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $23.09. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 2,881 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)
Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.
