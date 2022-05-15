Elisha W. Finney Sells 217 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $282.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ICU Medical by 51.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICU Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 534.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.