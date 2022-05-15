Elevation Oncology (ELEV) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Elevation Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elevation Oncology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology Competitors 1633 5698 11340 209 2.54

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $16.62, suggesting a potential upside of 365.55%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 120.84%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A -$32.04 million -0.55 Elevation Oncology Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.08

Elevation Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology. Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -31.06% -29.41% Elevation Oncology Competitors -3,819.18% -66.15% -29.77%

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

