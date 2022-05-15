Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.51. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 48,933 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)
