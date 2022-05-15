Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.51. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 48,933 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

