Edgeware Tops One Day Trading Volume of $157,177.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $157,177.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,848,429,159 coins and its circulating supply is 6,183,336,702 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

