ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 1,289,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,450. ECMOHO has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

