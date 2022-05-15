ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces Dividend of $0.09

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

