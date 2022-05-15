ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces Dividend of $0.09

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
