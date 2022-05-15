Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.41 Million

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.10 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $150.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $720.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.84 million to $733.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $793.79 million, with estimates ranging from $761.16 million to $825.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.93. 816,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

