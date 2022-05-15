E.On Se (EONGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3799 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

EONGY stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.11) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.84) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

