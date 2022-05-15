E.On Se (EONGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3799 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
EONGY stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About E.On (Get Rating)
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.On (EONGY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.