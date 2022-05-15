E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.29 ($12.94).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.89 ($10.41) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.37). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

