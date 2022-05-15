Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

DLNG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

DLNG opened at $3.35 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

