Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as low as C$2.75. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 34,842 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.14.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.2391489 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

