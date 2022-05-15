Dyk Robert Van Acquires 1,000 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Dyk Robert Van bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
CLBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
