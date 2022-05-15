Dyk Robert Van Acquires 1,000 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Dyk Robert Van bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

