DXdao Hits Market Capitalization of $25.34 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and $82,284.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $513.75 or 0.01710533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00234646 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002799 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000305 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.