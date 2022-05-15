Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,261 shares of company stock worth $847,171. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

