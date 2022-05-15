DuckDaoDime Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,764.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $245,764.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

