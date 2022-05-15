DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.29) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.25).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 314.60 ($3.88) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

