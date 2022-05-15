DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.29) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.25).
Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 314.60 ($3.88) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
