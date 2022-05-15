Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper Purchases 26,400 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at C$293,805,618.33.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00.

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.28. 100,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,674. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$21.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.22.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.