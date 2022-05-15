DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

DRD stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

