DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 73.1% in April

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Shares of DDI stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market cap of $490.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.