DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) is B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881,712 shares during the quarter. DoubleDown Interactive comprises 6.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $58,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344. The stock has a market cap of $490.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

