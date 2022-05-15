Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post $6.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $27.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

