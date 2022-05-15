Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Dollar General worth $107,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,585. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

