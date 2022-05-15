Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

