Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will report $35.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.24 million. Docebo posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $146.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.63 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

