Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Diversey has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

