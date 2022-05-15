Ditto (DITTO) Trading Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $16.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ditto has traded up 41.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00528362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.17 or 2.02868477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008406 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

