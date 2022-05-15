Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Purchases £8,880 in Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($10,948.10).
Carl D’Ammassa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Carl D’Ammassa purchased 99,967 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,986.80 ($49,299.47).
DFCH opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.25 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 64 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £64.57 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.80.
Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile
Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a specialist personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in inventory finance, short-term working capital, invoice discounting, asset finance, and leasing finance.
