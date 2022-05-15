Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Purchases £8,880 in Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($10,948.10).

Carl D’Ammassa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Carl D’Ammassa purchased 99,967 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,986.80 ($49,299.47).

DFCH opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.25 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 64 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £64.57 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.80.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.00) price target on shares of Distribution Finance Capital in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a specialist personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in inventory finance, short-term working capital, invoice discounting, asset finance, and leasing finance.

