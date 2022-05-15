Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

