Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,857 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 912,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

