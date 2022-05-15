DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,253.00

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $555,694.90 and approximately $3,253.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00538065 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3,049.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,948,865,454 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

