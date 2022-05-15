Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DBGI remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,058. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.