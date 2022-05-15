Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will report $64.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.50 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $288.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $266.40 million, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $294.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

DSX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 758,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

