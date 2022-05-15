DIA Price Down 45.1% Over Last Week (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. DIA has a market cap of $26.58 million and $3.18 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.92 or 0.99971626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00104801 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 72,401,614 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

