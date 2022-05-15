Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZNOF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

