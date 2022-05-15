Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $16.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

PRMW stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

