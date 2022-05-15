Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Price Target to €12.00

SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.68) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF opened at 12.06 on Wednesday. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of 8.40 and a 52 week high of 12.06.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

About SAF-Holland (Get Rating)

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.