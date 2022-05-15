Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

