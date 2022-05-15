Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 731.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,080 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

DCPH stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

