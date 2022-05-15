Decentral Games Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $41.70 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00521572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.50 or 1.98228419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 506,260,983 coins and its circulating supply is 505,972,964 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

