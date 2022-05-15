Databroker Price Tops $0.0244 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $974.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

