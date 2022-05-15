Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASTY. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

