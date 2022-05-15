Dash Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $60.77 or 0.00202982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $651.79 million and approximately $152.00 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00304870 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,724,793 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.