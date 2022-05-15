Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.03. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 781,104 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 346.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

