Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

NYSE DRI opened at $128.07 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.