DAOventures Trading 28.1% Lower This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $205,816.09 and $247.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001379 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 187.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001558 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

