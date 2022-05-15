DAO Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.20 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $142.20 million and $2.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00528334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00035815 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,745.23 or 1.96263975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,892,996 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

